THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $72.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on THO. Citigroup increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of THO opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 124,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.