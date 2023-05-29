Theta Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $257.46 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $257.46 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00038668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,153,091,373 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars.

