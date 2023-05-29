Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Lowered to $660.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $522.02 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $552.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

