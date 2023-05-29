The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,283,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,976,000 after acquiring an additional 216,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,045,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.14. 1,118,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $278.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.46 and a 200 day moving average of $233.29.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

