The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGPYY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.64) to GBX 860 ($10.63) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $820.60.

The Sage Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

