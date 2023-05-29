The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Announces $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $194.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

