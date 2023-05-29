The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,680,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 18,260,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.63%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.