Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) is Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s Largest Position

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for 7.0% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $153,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TPL stock traded up $10.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,315.01. 28,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,913. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,285.51 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,544.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,950.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

