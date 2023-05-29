Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $6.67 on Monday, hitting $176.29. 8,323,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,146. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

