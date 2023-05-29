Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEVA. Evercore ISI raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $2,655,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 182,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $3,103,125,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.3% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

