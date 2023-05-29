Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEVA. Evercore ISI raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $2,655,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 182,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $3,103,125,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.3% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
