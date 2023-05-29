TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the April 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,700 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $260,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,835,542 shares in the company, valued at $26,682,450.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. 149,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 451.30% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TELA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

