Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.75-$8.75 EPS.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $138.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $65,004,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

