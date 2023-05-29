Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Short Interest Update

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Talkspace Trading Up 9.1 %

TALKW traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,971. Talkspace has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Talkspace stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,272,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,616 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

