Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 332,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Talis Biomedical Stock Performance

TLIS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.52. 146,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,093. Talis Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.24). Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 3,439.75%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talis Biomedical

About Talis Biomedical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLIS. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

