Synthetix Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.17 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00008801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $648.35 million and approximately $22.17 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 318,950,466 coins and its circulating supply is 260,092,668 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

