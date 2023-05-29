Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 1.3% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 155,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 54,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,469. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

