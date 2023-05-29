Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.33% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWMC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 290.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

DWMC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.41. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474. The company has a market cap of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $35.97.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed micro-cap stocks. The fund follows a rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWMC was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

