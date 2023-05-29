Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,282 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.92. 249,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,573. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

