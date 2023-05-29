Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 0.5% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $91.74. 5,923,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,659,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

