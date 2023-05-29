Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.37.

AVGO traded up $83.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $812.73. 8,250,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,376. The firm has a market cap of $338.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $639.97 and its 200 day moving average is $595.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $814.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

