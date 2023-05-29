Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $420,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,754,000 after purchasing an additional 674,155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,775,000 after buying an additional 4,146,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,479,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,330,000 after buying an additional 491,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,130. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $93.38.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

