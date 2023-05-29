Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $16.23 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 148,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,232,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 3.3% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.31. 1,269,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.92. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $143.65.

