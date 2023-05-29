Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $612,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Accenture by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 709,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 170,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $11.84 on Monday, reaching $303.60. 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,925. The company has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

