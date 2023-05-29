Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $272,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $49.47. 1,073,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,382. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

