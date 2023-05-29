Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,426 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

