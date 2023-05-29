Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 642,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Symbotic Trading Up 2.2 %

Symbotic stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. 715,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,055. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,036,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,136. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

