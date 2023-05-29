Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Swipe (SXP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $231.27 million and $12.96 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 565,934,552 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

