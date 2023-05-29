Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF) Short Interest Update

Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,900 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 586,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.7 days.

Swedencare AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDCF remained flat at C$3.45 during midday trading on Friday. Swedencare AB has a twelve month low of C$2.44 and a twelve month high of C$10.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.89.

Swedencare AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedencare AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pet healthcare products. It offers ProDen PlaqueOff powder, a food supplement for cats and dogs, which reduce the formation of plaque and tartar; ProDen PlaqueOff dental bites, a pet dental product; ProDen PlaqueOff powder cat; ProDen PlaqueOff dental bones for dogs; ProDen PlaqueOff mini dental care bones, a chewy bone for smaller dogs; and ProDen PlaqueOff soft chews for dogs and cats.

