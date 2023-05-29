Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDAC. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2,678.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,816 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $8,503,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 575.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 681,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 580,715 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $3,521,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 628,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SDAC traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.22. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

