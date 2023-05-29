Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 63.9% in May

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFYGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,490. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.