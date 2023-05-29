Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 63.9% in May

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,490. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.