Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 63.9% in May

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,490. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
