Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.11 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Stratis has a total market cap of $70.65 million and $1.11 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.73 or 0.06832330 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00052183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00038759 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,603,517 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.