Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.74 million.

Stratasys Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SSYS opened at $14.08 on Monday. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Saturday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Stratasys by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

