StockNews.com Lowers Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Forrester Research stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $564.29 million, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,893.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $47,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $384,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,893.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Forrester Research by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 582.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Stories

