StockNews.com Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

CNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Insider Activity

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

