StockNews.com Lowers Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

AX stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.