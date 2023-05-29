StockNews.com Lowers Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Axos Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
AX stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.45.
About Axos Financial
