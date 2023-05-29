StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of XBIT opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $166.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.22. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XBiotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in XBiotech by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

