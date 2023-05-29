StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WYY stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

