StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.40.
Avalon Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.