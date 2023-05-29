StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

