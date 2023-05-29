Stifel Nicolaus Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $475.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $548.71.

ULTA stock opened at $420.27 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $520.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.51.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 66.79%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 22.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,726,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

