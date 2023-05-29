Stifel Nicolaus Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $105.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Splunk Stock Up 4.1 %

SPLK stock opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Splunk by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Splunk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the software company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Further Reading

