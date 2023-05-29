Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Steppe Gold Price Performance
Shares of STPGF stock remained flat at $0.69 on Friday. 1,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,081. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steppe Gold (STPGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.