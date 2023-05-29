Stepan Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Stepan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of SCL opened at $93.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Stepan has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stepan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,896.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,630 shares of company stock worth $442,495. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

