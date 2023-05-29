Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Update

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLXF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Monday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties. It operates through Canada and Western Africa geographical segment. The company was founded on July 23, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

