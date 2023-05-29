Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Update

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STLXF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Monday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About Stellar AfricaGold
