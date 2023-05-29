STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $133.56 million and approximately $154,030.33 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

