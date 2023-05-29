Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Up 22.8% in May

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of Star Equity stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 101,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. Star Equity has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.14.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Equity will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Star Equity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity

In other news, Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,099.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $36,549.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,050,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,366.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell I. Quain acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,099.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 227,772 shares of company stock worth $204,776 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

