Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Update

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 1.1 %

SBLK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 957,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,232. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, February 17th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

