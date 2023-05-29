STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 201.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

