SSE (LON:SSE) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,050 ($25.50) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.12) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,949.88 ($24.25).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,833.50 ($22.80) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,825.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,753.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,890.21, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,405 ($17.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,919 ($23.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a GBX 67.70 ($0.84) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,175.26%.

In other news, insider John Bason acquired 2,117 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,889 ($23.50) per share, for a total transaction of £39,990.13 ($49,738.97). In other SSE news, insider John Bason purchased 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,889 ($23.50) per share, for a total transaction of £39,990.13 ($49,738.97). Also, insider Martin Pibworth acquired 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,757 ($21.85) per share, for a total transaction of £843.36 ($1,048.96). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

