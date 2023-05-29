SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,089,000 after purchasing an additional 76,142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SDY stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,573. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.