SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,089,000 after purchasing an additional 76,142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
SDY stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,573. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
